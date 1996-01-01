18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
How has the recent rapid advancement in DNA synthesis technology, allowing for the synthesis of sequences up to 10 kb, potentially impacted the gene-cloning approach?
How has the recent rapid advancement in DNA synthesis technology, allowing for the synthesis of sequences up to 10 kb, potentially impacted the gene-cloning approach?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It has the potential to supplant traditional methods of gene cloning, such as restriction enzyme digestion and ligation.
B
It has no impact on gene-cloning approaches as it is not applicable to the techniques outlined in this chapter.
C
It has the potential to enhance gene-cloning approaches by providing longer and more accurate DNA fragments for cloning.
D
It has the potential to replace PCR in gene-cloning approaches, as it can directly synthesize full-length genes.