11. Translation
The Genetic Code
Using the coding strand of DNA for a gene with the sequence 5′-...CCAGAGTTACTTAGA...-3′, identify the amino acid sequence of the resulting polypeptide utilizing the three-letter amino acid abbreviations.
A
Val-Pro-Arg-Ile-Arg
B
Met-Ala-Leu-Pro-Val
C
Gly-Leu-Asn-Glu-Ser
D
Arg-Met-Pro-Val-Ile