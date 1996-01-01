19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Radiation therapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses high-energy beams to kill cancer cells. Which of the following types of radiation therapy is the most commonly used to treat breast cancer?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT)
B
External beam radiation therapy (EBRT)
C
Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT)
D
None of these