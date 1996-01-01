22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
What do the fossil and genetic evidence (including mitochondrial DNA analysis) suggest about the origin of modern humans?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Modern humans originated in Asia and migrated to Africa.
B
Modern humans originated in Europe and migrated to Africa.
C
Modern humans evolved independently in multiple regions of the world.
D
Modern humans originated in Africa and subsequently migrated to other regions of the world.