22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of these statements about human mitochondrial DNA and our evolutionary past is false?
Mitochondrial DNA provides insight into maternal ancestry.
Mitochondrial DNA can be used to trace migrations and human dispersals.
Mitochondrial DNA mutations occur at a fast rate.
Mitochondrial DNA is inherited from both parents.