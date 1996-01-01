7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options correctly describes the composition of the core of a nucleosome?
A
Four copies each of H1, H2A, H2B, H3, and H4
B
Two copies each of H2A, H2B, H3, and H4
C
Four copies each of H1 and H4
D
Two copies each of H3 and H4