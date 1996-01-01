11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Isoaccepting tRNAs are tRNAs that have different anticodons but can recognize the same amino acid. For leucine which is specified by six different codons, how many tRNA genes are required to recognize these codons?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
four
B
three
C
two
D
six