15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identifying individuals who carry a mutation for an autosomal recessive genetic disorder is important even if they are asymptomatic. If both parents are carriers, what is their chance of having a child that has a mutated phenotype?
A
50%
B
25%
C
75%
D
100%