2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A punnet square is formed by using the following data:
1. Dominant allele for purple flower = P
2. Recessive allele for white flower = p
3. Dominant allele for tall plant = T
4. Recessive allele for short plant = t
From the punnet square below, identify the probability of plants being homozygous for tall and purple flowers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9/16
B
3/16
C
1/16
D
3/4