20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
20. Quantitative Genetics Heritability
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the broad-sense heritability (H2) is 0.1, which of the following conclusions is true?
If the broad-sense heritability (H2) is 0.1, which of the following conclusions is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The environmental condition has no impact on the variation.
B
The environmental factor has a lesser influence on the variation than the genetic factor.
C
The genetic factor has no impact on the variation.
D
The environmental conditions have a significant impact on variation.