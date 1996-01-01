In recent years, an increasing number of infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria have been reported. A team of researchers conducted a study to determine the prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in a community. They collected bacterial samples from 100 individuals and tested them for antibiotic resistance against five commonly prescribed antibiotics.



The results of the study showed that 50 individuals had bacterial infections that were resistant to at least one antibiotic. Of these 50 individuals, 20 had infections that were resistant to two or more antibiotics. The researchers concluded that antibiotic resistance is becoming more common in the community and that new strategies are needed to prevent and treat bacterial infections.



What is the consequence of increasing antibiotic resistance?