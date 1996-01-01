19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Malignant tumors can grow rapidly, invade and destroy nearby normal tissues, and spread throughout the body. Which organ in the body is least commonly affected by malignant tumors?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Liver
B
Lung
C
Pancreas
D
Heart