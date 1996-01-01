7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Eukaryotic DNA packaging is carried out by a functional unit called a nucleosome. It decreases the size and volume of DNA strands so they can fit inside the core. The nucleosome core particles are made of 146 base pairs of DNA wrapped around by histone octamers. Which of the following connects the core particles of the nucleosome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Chromatin Fiber
B
Histone
C
Linker DNA
D
None of these