12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the 3-4 stem loop configuration influence the trp operon's transcription?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It causes the formation of the anti-terminator sequence.
B
It binds to the operator sequence.
C
It dissociates RNA polymerase from the template DNA strand.
D
It has no effect on transcription.