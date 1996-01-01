12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the end product of a repressible operon system function as a repressor?
How does the end product of a repressible operon system function as a repressor?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It binds to the promoter region, preventing RNA polymerase from binding.
B
It binds to the repressor protein, activating it to bind to the operator.
C
It binds to the RNA polymerase, preventing it from transcribing the genes.
D
It binds to the operator region, preventing RNA polymerase from transcribing the genes.