15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
15. Genomes and Genomics Genomics and Human Medicine
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The _______ is a method used to create transgenic animals. This method involves the collection of fertilized eggs at the zygote stage.
The _______ is a method used to create transgenic animals. This method involves the collection of fertilized eggs at the zygote stage.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pronuclear injection
B
embryonic stem cell injection
C
in vitro fertilization
D
CRISPR/Cas9