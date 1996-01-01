15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
How can "gain-of-function" technology directly help address food security amidst climate change problems?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can make weather conditions more stable.
B
It can reduce the concentration of atmospheric greenhouse gases.
C
It can help produce drought-resistant plants.
D
It can lessen global warming.