15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
15. Genomes and Genomics Comparative Genomics
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
One of the ways to identify the regulatory elements that control gene expression is to perform a comparative genomic analysis of the regions surrounding the gene in different species. This is based on the assumption that regulatory elements are more conserved than non-regulatory elements due to their functional importance.
What is the initial step in identifying regulatory elements expressed in various orthologous genes of the different species?
One of the ways to identify the regulatory elements that control gene expression is to perform a comparative genomic analysis of the regions surrounding the gene in different species. This is based on the assumption that regulatory elements are more conserved than non-regulatory elements due to their functional importance.
What is the initial step in identifying regulatory elements expressed in various orthologous genes of the different species?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Identifying the SNPs
B
Identifying the exons
C
Identifying the conserved non-coding sequences
D
Identifying the mutations