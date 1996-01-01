15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
15. Genomes and Genomics Genomics and Human Medicine
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phenylketonuria (PKU) is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutations in the PAH gene, which encodes phenylalanine hydroxylase. This enzyme is responsible for the conversion of the amino acid phenylalanine to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Valine
B
Leucine
C
Tyrosine
D
Glutamic acid