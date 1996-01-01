2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An X-linked recessive allele is the cause of a common form of human red-green color blindness. Which of the following statements about inheritance probabilities is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is a 0% chance that two parents who are colorblind will give birth to unaffected children.
B
If the father is unaffected and the mother has a hidden recessive allele, 50% of the sons will be color-blind.
C
If the father is unaffected and the mother has a hidden recessive allele, 50% of the daughters will be color-blind.
D
None of these.