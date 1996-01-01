11. Translation
The Genetic Code
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The genetic codes for the different amino acids are given as follows:
UAU= tyrosine
CAU= histidine
CCC= proline
UUU= phenylalanine
What will be the possible sequence of mRNA for the following oligopeptide?
tyrosine - histidine - proline - phenylalanine
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5'-AUGUAUCAUCCCUUUUGA-3'
B
5'-UGAUAUCAUCCCUUUUGA-3'
C
5'-UGAUAUCAUCCCUUUAUG-3'
D
5'-UGAAUGUAUCAUCCCUUU-3'