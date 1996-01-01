2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Sex-Linked Genes
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that the red allele is dominant over the violet allele in Drosophila. If the gene is sex-linked, a cross of a wild-type red-eyed female with a violet-eyed male will produce?
Assume that the red allele is dominant over the violet allele in Drosophila. If the gene is sex-linked, a cross of a wild-type red-eyed female with a violet-eyed male will produce?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
all flies with violet eyes.
B
all flies with red eyes.
C
male and female flies have red and violet eyes in equal ratio.
D
none of these.