11. Translation
The Genetic Code
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following DNA sequences:
Wild-type DNA sequence: 5'- ATG GCT GAA TCT AGT GAC TCA GCA GTT TAT GAA AGC TCC GGA GCC -3'
Mutant DNA sequence: 5'- ATG GCT GAA TCT AGT GAG TCA GCA GTT TAT GAA AGC TCC GGA GCC -3'
In which codon does the mutant type differ from the wild type?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5th codon from the 5' end
B
9th codon from the 5' end
C
10th codon from the 5' end
D
6th codon from the 5' end