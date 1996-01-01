20. Quantitative Genetics
Analyzing Trait Variance
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gene A and Gene B both contribute to the pigmentation of flower in a plant. A dominant allele in either gene A or B codes for high blue pigment concentrations. The Punnett square for the AaBb X AaBb cross is given below (Note: The color of the box is indicative of the phenotype of the flower).
Determine the correct statement based on this information.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The alleles a and B of the two genes are non-additive.
B
The alleles A and B of the two genes are additive.
C
The alleles a and b of the two genes are additive.
D
The alleles A and b of the two genes are non-additive.