4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wild-type fruit fly (heterozygous for its brown body color and red eyes) is mated with a black-bodied fly with brown eyes. The offspring have the following phenotypic distribution:
Brown body with red eyes=770
Brown body with brown eyes=780
Black body with red eyes =156
Black body with brown eyes=160
Calculate the recombination frequency between the genes for the body color and eye color.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10%
B
20%
C
40%
D
50%