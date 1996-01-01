4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two genes, M and N, that are on the same chromosome have a 40% recombinant frequency. A test cross between parents who are heterozygous for genes M and N produced 280 offspring. Calculate the number of parental genotypes for the genes M and N.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
280
B
168
C
112
D
90