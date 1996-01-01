2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
In humans, cystic fibrosis is an autosomal recessive disease. A female suffering from cystic fibrosis give birth to six normal children. Determine the possible genotype of the father. (Assume that F is the normal allele and f is the cystic fibrosis allele)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
FF
B
Ff
C
ff
D
Either Ff or ff