2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a clinical report, an individual is found to have an obese body habitus and manifestations of metabolic syndrome, which is characterized by diabetes, insulin resistance, hypertension, and hypertriglyceridemia. What is the physician's diagnosis of the disease based on the symptoms?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Type I diabetes
B
Type II diabetes
C
Renal cysts and diabetes syndrome
D
Diabetes and deafness, maternally inherited