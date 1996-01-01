2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
Pedigrees
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tay-Sachs disease is an autosomal recessive disorder characterized by nerve cell destruction in the brain and spinal cord. A couple's child has been diagnosed with the disorder. What is the probability that their next child will also have the disorder?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/2
B
1/4
C
3/4
D
1