18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Polymerase chain reactions can be used to reveal differences (polymorphisms) among individuals by:
Polymerase chain reactions can be used to reveal differences (polymorphisms) among individuals by:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
analyzing the DNA sequence of the STR region
B
analyzing the size of the amplified PCR product of the STR region
C
comparing the STR profiles of multiple individuals
D
all of the above