18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Northern blotting is a technique that is utilized to determine the size of a specific gene's mRNA transcripts. The relative transcriptional activity is measured through the difference in:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
band distance
B
band length
C
band density
D
band color