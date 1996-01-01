18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The same restriction enzymes are often used to cut both the plasmid DNA and the gene insert, which are then joined together with the help of an enzyme known as:
The same restriction enzymes are often used to cut both the plasmid DNA and the gene insert, which are then joined together with the help of an enzyme known as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Helicase enzyme
B
Reverse transcriptase
C
DNA polymerase
D
DNA ligase