18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose we have the graph results of the electrophoretic analysis of the markers we want to investigate. How can we identify if a gene has a heterozygous genotype?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They have one peak.
B
They have two peaks.
C
They have three peaks.
D
They have no peak.