18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose there are four men claiming to be the father of a certain boy who grows up in an orphanage. What will be the basis for the exclusion of a man as the father of a child?
Suppose there are four men claiming to be the father of a certain boy who grows up in an orphanage. What will be the basis for the exclusion of a man as the father of a child?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The absence of maternal markers carried by the child
B
The absence of all or some nonmaternal markers carried by the child
C
The presence of all maternal markers carried by the child
D
The presence of all or some nonmaternal markers carried by the child