2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
Leigh syndrome can be inherited in various ways, it can be inherited when the mutated gene occurs on the X-chromosome. This condition occurs more frequently in males than in females. What type of inheritance pattern is represented in this case based on the epidemiological data presented?
maternal inheritance
autosomal inheritance
sex-linked inheritance
mitochondrial inheritance