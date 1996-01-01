3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Organelle DNA
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Organelle DNA
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a characteristic feature of the DNA found in chloroplasts and mitochondria?
A
It is present in the form of multiple chromosomes.
B
It is packaged with histone proteins similar to nuclear DNA.
C
It is always inherited exclusively from the mother in most eukaryotic organisms.
D
It contains genes that code for proteins involved in oxidative phosphorylation and photosynthesis.