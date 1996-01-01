12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a cell has an F-factor copy of the lac operon that has the IS mutation and a genomic copy with the OC mutation, what would happen to this cell if lactose was present?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The lacZYA genes in the genomic lac operon will be continuously expressed in this cell.
B
The lacY gene won't be translated and transcribed.
C
The lacI gene will not be transcribed.
D
all of the above