18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many fragments would be predicted to be generated by the complete digestion of the human genome with Sau3A, BamHI, EcoRI, and NotI enzymes combined?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.75 × 107 fragments
B
2.821 × 107 fragments
C
2.75 × 108 fragments
D
3.75 × 108 fragments