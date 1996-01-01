6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Down syndrome critical region (DSCR), which contains genes responsible for many features of Down syndrome, is located on which of the following chromosomes?.
A
Chromosome 13
B
Chromosome 18
C
Chromosome 21
D
Chromosome 22