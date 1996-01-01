6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
What is the most likely explanation for the wide range of phenotypes observed in XX/XO and XY/XO mosaics?
A
Random segregation of X and Y chromosomes during meiosis
B
Epigenetic modifications to the X and Y chromosomes
C
Recombination events between the X and Y chromosomes
D
Gene dosage compensation mechanisms in response to X chromosome loss