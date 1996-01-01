3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Overview of interacting Genes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
X and Y are two genes which control the length of a leaf and have a cumulative relationship. These genes have two alleles X1 and Y1 each contributing 3 cm to the length of the leaf and X2 and Y2 each contributing 2 cm to the length of the leaf.
What will be the leaf length having genotype X₂X₂Y₁Y₂.?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11 cm
B
9 cm
C
7 cm
D
12 cm