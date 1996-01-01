3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Understanding Independent Assortment
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In cats, a dominant allele F causes fur to be short, and its recessive allele f produces long fur. Eye color is controlled by an independently assorting gene; the dominant allele G produces green eyes, and the recessive allele g produces blue eyes. When cats from a true-breeding short, green-eyed variety are crossed with cats from a true-breeding long, blue-eyed variety, what would be the genotype of their progeny?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
FFGG
B
FFGg
C
FfGg
D
ffgg