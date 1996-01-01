18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the term used for cloning cDNA library in a plasmid vector in a way that ensures all the cDNA clones have the same orientation with respect to the plasmid sequences?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bidirectional cloning
B
Unidirectional cloning
C
Directional cloning
D
Reverse cloning