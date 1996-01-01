11. Translation
The Genetic Code
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
The genetic code was said to be universal for all organisms. It was found later that the genetic code has evolved. What do these stop codons, UAA, and UAG code for in ciliated protozoans?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Stop codons
B
Start codons
C
Glutamine
D
Tryptophan