6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sickle cell anemia is caused by a mutation of a single nucleotide in the β-globin gene. Which of the following triggers the expression of this disease?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Homozygosity for the unaffected β-globin gene
B
Heterozygosity for β-globin gene
C
Homozygosity for the affected β-globin gene
D
None of the options is correct