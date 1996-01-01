3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Males only have one X chromosome, whereas females have two (XX). The "O" in "XO" denotes the lack of the second sex chromosome. XO Drosophila is a _______, whereas it is a _______ in humans.
A
sterile male; fertile male
B
sterile female; fertile female
C
sterile male; sterile female
D
fertile female; sterile male