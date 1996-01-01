3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Sex Chromosome
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
At fertilization, the embryo's chromosomal sex is determined. In human embryos, the gonads do not exhibit any sexual differentiation until the _______ stage of development.
At fertilization, the embryo's chromosomal sex is determined. In human embryos, the gonads do not exhibit any sexual differentiation until the _______ stage of development.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
first-week
B
second-week
C
third-week
D
sixth week