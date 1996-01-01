21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Natural selection and genetic drift are the mechanisms for evolution. Which of the following statements regarding these two mechanisms is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In genetic drift, a population's trait frequencies change solely by chance.
B
In natural selection, allele frequencies change by differential reproductive success.
C
A natural disaster is an example of natural selection.
D
Indiscriminate animal hunting is an example of genetic drift.