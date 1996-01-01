2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
People who have the sickle cell trait have the genotype HbAS, which is a combination of the dominant allele HbA and the recessive allele HbS. As a result, their red blood cells have a sickle shape because both alleles are expressed in the phenotype. For this observation, what is the name of the genetic phenomenon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
dominance
B
co-dominance
C
recessive
D
none of these