In a certain animal species, coat color is determined by a single gene with two alleles (B and b). The dominant allele (B) produces black fur, and the recessive allele (b) produces brown fur. Another gene with two alleles (S and s) determines the animal's size, with the dominant allele (S) producing large animals and the recessive allele (s) producing small animals. If a heterozygous black, large animal is crossed with a homozygous brown, small animal, what is the expected phenotypic ratio of their offspring?